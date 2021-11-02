Siblings, Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Kaif Look Gorgeous In Their Outfits; They Give Us A Twinning Pose Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif recently posted a picture with her sister Isabelle Kaif and the siblings looked gorgeous together as they aced Akshay Kumar's signature side pose. Katrina has been promoting the Sooryavanshi and while this wasn't a promotional look, it sure made for a lovely picture. So, let's decode their outfits and look for some fashion goals.

Speaking about Katrina Kaif first, she wore a one-shouldered lime-green top that was cropped and featured a criss-cross top and teamed it with a pair of distressed denims. It was a cool combination, perfect for day outing with friends and a look that you can ace in the summer season. Katrina's makeup was light with pink lip shade and the blue-framed cat-eye shades absolutely upped her look. She completed her look with an impeccably ponytail. Her sister looked equally smart and we have talked about her ensemble for you.

So, Isabelle Kaif wore a colour-blocked attire and her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless blue crop top and high-waist white pants. The pants went well with her top and with this ensemble of hers, she gave us an ideal attire for shopping and brunch outings with friends. Isabelle also wore a pair of shades just like Katrina's but hers were yellow-hued. The makeup look was similar with pink lip shade and she rounded out her look with a ponytail too. So, it was a twinning pose but of course, their outfits were different hues. This look can be so emoji.

What do you think about their attire and look? Also, wasn't the pose so insta-worthy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram