Want Some Fashion Therapy? Take A Look At Karisma Kapoor's Comfy Outfit

Karisma Kapoor is trendy and never shies away from trying out something new. When it comes to fashion, the diva doesn't like to stick to her comfort zone. Her style has evolved to an extent that she hardly has any fashion failure. Be it saris or separates, Karisma can look graceful in just about anything.

So, this time, she gave us a comfort-wear goal that hinted at the bohemian fashion. It was an outfit from the label Pinnacle By Shruti Sancheti. Her attire of the day was accentuated by traditional handlooms and the fabric in the outfit clearly did the talking. Her outfit was a pyjama set, perfect for tropical vacay. It was a breezy ensemble and was soothing to the eyes- an attire that backed the therapy fashion trend.

So, the top of her attire featured a boat-shaped neckline and voluminous sleeves with slightly flared ends. It had a zipper running down in the middle and those beaded strings were not only a colourful addition but also gave the attire a head-turning factor. Her culotte pyjamas matched with her top and made the attire look even comfier.

The intricate deep-red coloured prints went well with her attire and updated a desi feel to her ensemble. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma's look was mostly jewellery-free and her wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Don't you all think Karisma Kapoor just looked gorgeous and gave us a weekend wear goal?