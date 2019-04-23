Karisma Kapoor's Latest Look Proves That Elegance Is About Simplicity Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karisma Kapoor was in black and white as she graced the Forevermark event. The actress opted for an Amit Aggarwal attire for the occasion, which was all about colour-block and glam. She was a vision to behold in her dress and her makeup was towards the bolder side. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Karisma wore an off-shouldered sculptural dress, which accentuated her slender frame. The bodice was dipped in a black metallic hue and featured stunningly embellished geometrical patterns. The remaining portion was a white skirt, which was flowy and had a matte touch. Karisma pulled off her gown with a lot of grace.

She accessorised her look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings that were by Forevermark and came from the collection created by Khurana Jewellery House. The makeup was highlighted by dewy accents. Her makeup was lit up by contoured cheekbones, glossy red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept bun rounded out her look. Karisma looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.