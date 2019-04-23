ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karisma Kapoor's Latest Look Proves That Elegance Is About Simplicity

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor Fashion

    Karisma Kapoor was in black and white as she graced the Forevermark event. The actress opted for an Amit Aggarwal attire for the occasion, which was all about colour-block and glam. She was a vision to behold in her dress and her makeup was towards the bolder side. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Karisma wore an off-shouldered sculptural dress, which accentuated her slender frame. The bodice was dipped in a black metallic hue and featured stunningly embellished geometrical patterns. The remaining portion was a white skirt, which was flowy and had a matte touch. Karisma pulled off her gown with a lot of grace.

    Karisma Kapoor Style

    She accessorised her look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings that were by Forevermark and came from the collection created by Khurana Jewellery House. The makeup was highlighted by dewy accents. Her makeup was lit up by contoured cheekbones, glossy red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept bun rounded out her look. Karisma looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue