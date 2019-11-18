Karisma Kapoor Ups Her Ethnic Quotient With A Floral Anita Dongre Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karisma Kapoor looked ethereal as ever in her traditional suit. Light and summery, her suit was something we wished we had in our wardrobe. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actress showed us how to effortlessly slay it in style. Her makeup and hairstyle game was also strong. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Karisma wore a suit by Anita Dongre. It was an elegant number with light floral accents and her attire was about effective colour-blocking. So, Karisma Kapoor donned a long flowy suit that was splashed in light golden-cream hue and accentuated by blue and red floral accents. The neckline, sleeves, and border area of her suit was beautifully patterned. She teamed her ensemble with matching palazzo pants and draped a light matching dupatta around her neck.

Karisma also paired her ensemble with embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She upped her look with elaborate jhumkis that went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The long braided hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.