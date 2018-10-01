Karisma Kapoor's Ethnic Wear Is Ideal For A Festive Occasion And Celebrates Sustainable Fashion

Karisma Kapoor defined modern minimalism with her latest outfit, which she donned for a jewellery event recently. She wore an attire by Abraham & Thakore and gave us brand new festive wear goals. Her ensemble celebrated contemporary designing sensibilities and we were absolutely delighted to observe the fuss-free quotient in her attire.

Karisma looked elegant and we felt her fashion was on point. Her ethnic attire consisted of an overlapping kurta and she paired it with pyjamis. The kurta was enhanced by a subtle shade of gold and it was adorned with meticulous prints. It was a half-sleeved kurta with a black-hued ribbon tied on its one side. The kurta was also accentuated by intricate embellishments on the neckline area.

The actress teamed it with plain black-hued pyjamis that went well with her kurta. Her ensemble truly highlighted sustainable fashion. She also sported matching black sandals to spruce up her look. Karisma wore traditional danglers, which complemented her look. Her makeup was light and marked by heavy kohl and pink lip shade. Her braided bun rounded off her fabulous look.

Karisma Kapoor left us stunned with her modern ethnic avatar. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.