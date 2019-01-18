ENGLISH

So, Kareena And Malaika Wore The Same White-hued Tee And We Love It

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora sported the same tee and we love it. Malaika took to her Instagram feed to post pictures with her BFF, Kareena in the same round-neck t-shirt. Well, their t-shirts featured a powerful message and we thought that it was one of the best fashion moments of this year. So, let's find out what that message was.

Their white-hued tees said, "End Violence Against Women" and there was a heart emoji underneath the message. Yes, this is definitely the message of the hour and we definitely love such coincidences. While their tees were the same, their pairing and styling were a bit different. So, Kareena gave us a gym look by pairing it with purple-hued track pants and white sports shoes. Her makeup was light and natural. She left her hair loose and middle-parted and wore yellow shades to accentuate her look.

Malaika paired her tee with black-hued tights and teamed it with embellished black boots. Her makeup was also refreshing and marked by a pink lip shade. She also rounded out her look with middle-parted wavy tresses. We thought both looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
     

