Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Airport Look Is Laidback And About Flared Denims

Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport looks are mostly a strict departure from ruling trends. She wears the humblest of outfits and looks very glamorous. The actress sports the coolest outfits at the airport and gives us relatable goals. The latest ensemble of hers was a lot about her denims. Let's decode her outfit and the look.
So, Kareena wore a simple round-necked white-hued tee and she paired it with high-waist slouchy and flared washed denims. Now, those jeans were a lot different from the usual and popular skinny and straight-fit ones. The actress wore laidback bottoms, which were slightly exaggerated, but seemed absolutely comfortable. Her jeans even hinted at the 70s retro fashion. Kareena also wore a full-sleeved black-hued jacket, which we thought went well with her outfit.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' star wore white-hued sneakers with her ensemble. She looked totally awesome and accentuated her look with dewy-toned makeup, which was marked by a light pink lip shade and dark shades. The long side-swept tresses enhanced her airport avatar. She accessorised her look with chic watches, bracelets, and a ring. So, how did you find Kareena's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
