Of Frills And Ruffles, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gown Is Breezy And Soothing

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion
Turquoise and twirl-worthy, Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest ensemble was totally breezy. She wore a gown that inspired us to think about frills and ruffles again. It was an absolutely dreamy number and seemed straight out of a fairytale. Well, this attire of hers was for sure not quite everybody's cup of tea but Kareena looked gorgeous in it.

It was one of the best fashion moments of this year so far. The attire of hers was a cross between structured and flared. It was sleeveless and featured a sharp-silhouetted bodice but her attire was unapologetically breezy towards the end. Perfect for day-time red-carpet functions, Kareena's ensemble was accentuated by overlapping details and ruffled accents. She also wore a black-hued belt with her ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Style
Instagram

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kareena's look was mostly jewellery-free except for the delicate and quirky earrings, which went well with her gown. The makeup was light and natural and highlighted by subtle tones. The side-swept hairdo was slightly towards the messy and carefree side but it suited her. Kareena was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
