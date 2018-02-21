Kareena Kapoor Pulling Off Her Chambray Shirt Will Give You Workout Style Goals

Kareena Kapoor was spotted yesterday outside her gym, where the sexy and stunning actress was seen wearing a super-cool style book. She was wearing a black sports bra with workout leggings and a cool washed-out unbuttoned chambray shirt to make the look appear cooler.
Along with the outfit, she wore blue sneakers and a pair of wayfarers. And with a very light makeup and a hair bun, she wrapped up the look.
The entire look book completely stunned us to the core.
If you are a gym enthusiast yourself and care to look stylish and this uber cool for your daily workout regimes, you should definitely try out this super-amazing style book.
