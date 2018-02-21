Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Pulling Off Her Chambray Shirt Will Give You Workout Style Goals

Posted By:
kareena kapoor wearing chambray shirt for gym

Kareena Kapoor was spotted yesterday outside her gym, where the sexy and stunning actress was seen wearing a super-cool style book. She was wearing a black sports bra with workout leggings and a cool washed-out unbuttoned chambray shirt to make the look appear cooler.

Along with the outfit, she wore blue sneakers and a pair of wayfarers. And with a very light makeup and a hair bun, she wrapped up the look.

The entire look book completely stunned us to the core.

If you are a gym enthusiast yourself and care to look stylish and this uber cool for your daily workout regimes, you should definitely try out this super-amazing style book.

kareena kapoor wearing chambray shirt for gym
kareena kapoor wearing chambray shirt for gym
kareena kapoor wearing chambray shirt for gym
kareena kapoor wearing chambray shirt for gym

Related Articles

Read more about: kareena kapoor fashion bollywood
Story first published: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 21, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky