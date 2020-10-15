Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Treats Us With Her Simple Ethnic Look As She Wraps Up The Shoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming Bollywood comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 American drama film, Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the film's shooting came to a halt for some time but it started again with all the necessary safety guidelines. Lately, Kareena Kapoor wrapped up her part of the shoot and the actress took to her Instagram feed to announce the news and said thanks to her team by sharing a BTS picture, in which she was seen dressed in a simple white ethnic suit. What we absolutely loved about her look was her the way she pulled it off with so much ease and elegance. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a white ethnic suit and looked pretty in it. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved kurti that was accentuated by intricate pink-hued floral patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurti with matching plain churidar bottoms and draped a contrasting peach-hued easy-breezy dupatta around her bodice. The Veere Di Wedding actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued flip flops and upped her look with minimal jewellery.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Angrezi Medium actress pulled back her silky tresses into a messy hair bun.

Describing her tough yet beautiful journey, Kareena Kapoor captioned her picture as, 'And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...'.

We really liked this simple and pretty look of Kareena Kapoor Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan