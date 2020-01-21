Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Us How To Look Amazing Even In Unassuming Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Over a period of time, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown us that she can slay it any casual outfit. She is one of the rare actresses and a fashion diva, who looks completely effortless. When it comes to her off duty fashion, we have noticed that Kareena keeps it comfy and simple. For instance, recently, she was spotted with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and she was totally in an unassuming number and yet she looked amazing.

The actress wore a flowy floral outfit that was blue-hued and accentuated by myriad yellow-toned nature-inspired patterns. She paired it with ankle-length boots and wore a grey stole around her neck. Now, if you see this teaming, it seemed like three different elements brought together and it may not have necessarily looked good but she pulled it off. She finished her look with shades and carried a side bag. The makeup was enhanced by pink touches and an impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Similarly, if we rewind it a bit, on her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khanwore an all-white kurta pyjama and twinned with Saif. The best part was that the style of the kurta pyjama was the same as Saif's, so there was a whiff of androgynous fashion to it. It was something that absolutely surprised for even in the most laidback of outfits, she stood out and inspired us with her humble white kurta pyjama. For her role in Hindi Medium 2, Kareena's formal green shirt, denims, and black boots combination is something not unconventional but she nailed it like a diva. Is it probably because she owns it and doesn't care much about trends? But one fashion lesson we learnt from Kareena Kapoor Khanis that whatever you might wear, be confident.