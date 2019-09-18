ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Us What Jewellery And Makeup We Should Choose With A Black Dress

    By
    |

    When it comes to slaying it in style, Kareena Kapoor Khan is unstoppable. She has been consistently giving us drop dead gorgeous looks. And the latest look and ensemble of hers surpassed all her previous fashionable avatars. She looked perfect. Apart from her dress, her accessory and makeup game was strong too. So, kudos to her stylist Tanya Ghavri and makeup artist, Mickey Contractor for sprucing up her look. Let's decode her look and find out the fashion takeaway from this avatar of Kareena Kapoor's.

    So, Kareena wore a classic black dress sans any embellishments or fancies. It was a plain simple dress by Silvia Tcherassi, which was sleeveless and figure-flattering. Her halter long dress featured a small neckline but was marked by asymmetrical hem. However, it was her jewellery that elevated her look to a whole new level. Since, most of us have a black dress, so we can take jewellery cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress notched up her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which came from the label, Amrapali. Kareena wore a layered silver statement neckpiece, which was sleek and exquisite. Her silver jewellery contrasted her dress and added to the stylish quotient.

    Well, yes we loved the styling game here and we are equally glad that she restrained a bit by not donning earrings and rings. The makeup balanced her look. The smoky eyes and muted-toned lip shade went well with her attire. A whiff of contouring also spruced up her look. The impeccable long tresses accentuated her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan took our breath away. So, what do you think about this avatar of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue