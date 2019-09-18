Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Us What Jewellery And Makeup We Should Choose With A Black Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When it comes to slaying it in style, Kareena Kapoor Khan is unstoppable. She has been consistently giving us drop dead gorgeous looks. And the latest look and ensemble of hers surpassed all her previous fashionable avatars. She looked perfect. Apart from her dress, her accessory and makeup game was strong too. So, kudos to her stylist Tanya Ghavri and makeup artist, Mickey Contractor for sprucing up her look. Let's decode her look and find out the fashion takeaway from this avatar of Kareena Kapoor's.

So, Kareena wore a classic black dress sans any embellishments or fancies. It was a plain simple dress by Silvia Tcherassi, which was sleeveless and figure-flattering. Her halter long dress featured a small neckline but was marked by asymmetrical hem. However, it was her jewellery that elevated her look to a whole new level. Since, most of us have a black dress, so we can take jewellery cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress notched up her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which came from the label, Amrapali. Kareena wore a layered silver statement neckpiece, which was sleek and exquisite. Her silver jewellery contrasted her dress and added to the stylish quotient.

Well, yes we loved the styling game here and we are equally glad that she restrained a bit by not donning earrings and rings. The makeup balanced her look. The smoky eyes and muted-toned lip shade went well with her attire. A whiff of contouring also spruced up her look. The impeccable long tresses accentuated her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan took our breath away. So, what do you think about this avatar of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.