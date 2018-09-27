Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes A Statement In This Breathtaking Red Attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan is actually painting the town red and that too very fashionably. The actress is full of surprises and she always steps up her fashion game. Kareena experiments a lot and she never fails at it. So recently, with a cup of coffee in her hand, Kareena was posed ever so casually in her red-hued attire.

Now red can be an intimidating colour, but for Kareena it seemed like a comfort wear. She wore a one-shouldered collared shirt, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by a flowy silhouette. Her shirt was a classic piece with a button down detail occupying the center and she teamed it with matching pants.

Yes, her pants were high-waist, straight-fit, and tailored to perfection. We absolutely loved her ensemble and she paired it with green, blue, and pink multi-coloured pumps. Well, she totally colour-blocked her look.

Kareena's makeup was natural and highlighted by subtle kohl and nude lip shade. She made a wispy ponytail to spruce up her western look.

We thought she looked amazing in her latest outfit. What do you think about her attire? Wouldn't you want to wear it for your next date? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.