ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes A Statement In This Breathtaking Red Attire

By
Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan is actually painting the town red and that too very fashionably. The actress is full of surprises and she always steps up her fashion game. Kareena experiments a lot and she never fails at it. So recently, with a cup of coffee in her hand, Kareena was posed ever so casually in her red-hued attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan style

Now red can be an intimidating colour, but for Kareena it seemed like a comfort wear. She wore a one-shouldered collared shirt, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by a flowy silhouette. Her shirt was a classic piece with a button down detail occupying the center and she teamed it with matching pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan western looks

Yes, her pants were high-waist, straight-fit, and tailored to perfection. We absolutely loved her ensemble and she paired it with green, blue, and pink multi-coloured pumps. Well, she totally colour-blocked her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan insta

Kareena's makeup was natural and highlighted by subtle kohl and nude lip shade. She made a wispy ponytail to spruce up her western look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion

We thought she looked amazing in her latest outfit. What do you think about her attire? Wouldn't you want to wear it for your next date? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue