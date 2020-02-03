Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wins Us Again With Her Lemon Yellow Gown And Embellished Lehenga
There's something about Kareena Kapoor Khan, which makes her the ultimate diva and someone so class apart. Her fashion sense is so impeccable and she knows the tricky art of slaying it in almost any outfit. Be it simple casuals or glamourous outfits, Kareena Kapoor looks amazing in almost any attire. However, this time, we are going to talk about the glam avatar of Kareena. The actress recently graced Amazon Filmfare curtain raiser night and she also walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. So, let's talk about both her outfits.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Amazon Filmfare Gown
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lemon yellow gown at the Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 night. It was an understated gown and with this attire, Kareena Kapoor again taught us to keep it simple. Her ensemble was flowy and strapless and she looked simply gorgeous in it. It was probably one of the best numbers of the night, sans all the glitters and shimmers. The Good Newwz actress kept it minimal by accessorising her look with just a pair of studs. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches and of course, her new side-swept tresses absolutely won us.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Showstopper Ethnic Outfit
As she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Kartik Aaryan, what surprised us the most about Kareena Kapoor Khan is that how she can also aways look so different and distinctive on ramp. This time, she wowed us not only with her stunning outfit but also the fringe side-swept wavy tresses. Kareena wore traditional separates, which were silverish-white in hue. Her attire featured an embellished bejewelled blouse and a flared skirt with intricate embellished motifs. It was a handcrafted attire, which came from Manish Malhotra's Summer Wedding Destination Celebral Collection 2020 and it seemed ideal for sangeet and reception events.
So, which outfit of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Instagram