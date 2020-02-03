ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Wins Us Again With Her Lemon Yellow Gown And Embellished Lehenga

    By
    |

    There's something about Kareena Kapoor Khan, which makes her the ultimate diva and someone so class apart. Her fashion sense is so impeccable and she knows the tricky art of slaying it in almost any outfit. Be it simple casuals or glamourous outfits, Kareena Kapoor looks amazing in almost any attire. However, this time, we are going to talk about the glam avatar of Kareena. The actress recently graced Amazon Filmfare curtain raiser night and she also walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. So, let's talk about both her outfits.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Amazon Filmfare Gown

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lemon yellow gown at the Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 night. It was an understated gown and with this attire, Kareena Kapoor again taught us to keep it simple. Her ensemble was flowy and strapless and she looked simply gorgeous in it. It was probably one of the best numbers of the night, sans all the glitters and shimmers. The Good Newwz actress kept it minimal by accessorising her look with just a pair of studs. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches and of course, her new side-swept tresses absolutely won us.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Showstopper Ethnic Outfit

    As she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Kartik Aaryan, what surprised us the most about Kareena Kapoor Khan is that how she can also aways look so different and distinctive on ramp. This time, she wowed us not only with her stunning outfit but also the fringe side-swept wavy tresses. Kareena wore traditional separates, which were silverish-white in hue. Her attire featured an embellished bejewelled blouse and a flared skirt with intricate embellished motifs. It was a handcrafted attire, which came from Manish Malhotra's Summer Wedding Destination Celebral Collection 2020 and it seemed ideal for sangeet and reception events.

    So, which outfit of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Instagram

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue