Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets The New Denim Trend With A Waistcoat And Flared Jeans Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it casuals or ethnics, 3 Idiots actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is stronger than ever. She always has something special and unique in her wardrobe. Well, the diva always gives us major inspiration on how to dress up perfectly.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor stepped out for the shoot of What Women Want Season 2 with husband Saif Ali Khan at 104.8 Ishq radio studio sporting a denim-on-denim look and looked extremely stylish and classy. So, let's take a close look at her denim attire and decode her look.

So, for the shoot Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a sleeveless V-shaped neckline dark blue corset-style short denim waistcoat. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Veere Di Wedding actress paired it with high-rise white dye sky-blue flared denims and looked a class apart. Her stunning ensemble came from Tommy Hilfiger and Madison. The actress notched up the dramatic quotient with neon green sandals. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her look with three-layered golden-toned necklace, which came from label Shoplune.

On the makeup front, Kareena Kapoor Khan sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. She spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes with light eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy pink lip shade. The Udta Punjab actress left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose.

We definitely loved how Kareena Kapoor Khan sported denim-on-denim look and gave us the new idea of styling. If you are looking to styling your denim in a unique way, go for Kareena's choice.

