Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Look Is Pretty Simple To Ace Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look is pretty simple to ace and the actress looked awesome. She wore this gorgeous outfit for Rajeev Masand interview and gave us style goals. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva wore a skirt and top and kept her look minimal. Well, Kareena Kapoor always look effortlessly gorgeous. So, let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

Kareena Kapoor might have donned bright hues but her look was understated. Her latest avatar was an interesting blend of minimalism and maximalist. With her ensemble, she also gave us interesting colour-blocking goals. The actress wore a patterned blue and purple blouse that was breezy and totally abstract. She paired her blouse with a midi red skirt that was enhanced by blue sleek patterns. Her skirt had a whiff of sheer accents and seemed a bit panelled. Her blouse came from the label, Birdwalk.

Now that was a gorgeous number, which she paired with Louboutin sandals that went well with her attire. Her transparent nude-toned sandals look classy. She kept her accessories light and spruced up her look with an elegant wrist watch. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. Her sleek tresses elevated her look. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Looks like she is going to make it to the best dressed list this week too! Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kareena Kapoor.

Photo Credit: Tanya Ghavri's Instagram