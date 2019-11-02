Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Desi Perfect In Her Pretty Chikankari Lehenga
Be it weddings or prom nights, you can blindly trust Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, when you need fashion inspiration. If you look at any of her outfits, be it ethnic or western, she looks a class apart and that majorly inspires us.
As always, Kareena Kapoor once again caught our attention with her beautiful attire. Recently, the Good Newwz actress attended an event in Melbourne, where she made heads turn with a pale pink chikankari lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her ethnic ensemble and decode it.
So, for the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a stunning pale pink classic net chikankari lehenga from Narjis. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate thread work. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline chic pearl sequin blouse. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress draped a matching dupatta, which was enhanced by subtle embroidery and golden border. Her dupatta also featured tassels on the hemline. Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned exquisite chandelier earrings and rings, which came from label Tyaani by Karan Johar. She painted her nails maroon.
Kareena Kapoor upped her look with side-parted shoulder-length sleek tresses. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, black eyeliner, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked desi perfect in her chic ethnic chikankari lehenga. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan