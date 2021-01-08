Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Proves Maternity Fashion Can Be Chic And Stylish In Her Floral And Grey Dresses
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shelling out major maternity fashion goals in her chic and stylish outfits. Each day, the actress has been stepping out, flaunting her wow-worthy yet comfy outfits and making heads turn. Recently, she was snapped in two gorgeous dresses. One was a floral printed dress while the other was a grey printed number. In her both outfits, she looked gorgeous as ever and looked super stunning. So, let us take a close look at her both dresses and decode it for fashion inspiration.
Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Floral Printed Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline white midi dress, which was accentuated by blossoming red, pink, and yellow florals and green and blue leaves patterns. She teamed her pretty dress with a pair of fuchsia-pink flip flops that looked super cool. The Lal Singh Chaddha actress sported a plain black mask. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat high ponytail and went make-up free.
Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Grey Printed Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline easy-breezy grey midi dress. Her dress featured intricate and tiny prints while the sleeves had ruffle-detailing. She completed her look with the same pair of fuchsia pink slippers and upped her look with a gold-toned ring. The Takht actress tied her sleek tresses into a casual bun and sported a black mask with make-up free look.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Kareena Kapoor Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.