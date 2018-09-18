Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A Modern Goddess In Her Black Tulle Gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning the Internet as she looked absolutely gorgeous in this black gown, which she donned for a shoot. Posed like a true diva against a dramatic setting, Kareena was a vision to behold as she struck a pose for the photographers.
For the shoot, Kareena was dressed in a halter gown, which came from Gauri & Nainika's Fall 2018 collection. It was a tulle gown with a defined slit on the front of the bodice. It was a structured dress and featured a flared skirt. It was a simple classic dress, but it did have contemporary touches, which came in the form of stitching.
The gown also accentuated her slender frame and she looked smoking hot. She wore minimal jewellery and her makeup was also nude and highlighted by a smoky kohl. Her silver-hued nail shade also complemented beautifully with her gown. Kareena left her wavy copper tresses side-swept, which spruced up her look to a whole new extent.
We are totally blown away by Kareena Kapoor Khan. We thought she looked totally ravishing. How did you find this avatar of hers? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.
