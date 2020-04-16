ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Shares A Fashionable Throwback Picture Of Her Girl Gang

    By
    |

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of her girl gang. Apart from her, the picture featured her sister Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. This picture of hers made us miss our friends too and well Kareena can't deal with being away from her girl gang for this long. It was a Throwback Thursday picture and we totally loved the fashion. So, here we have decoded the looks for you.

    So, starting with Karisma Kapoor, the Mentalhood actress wore simplest of outfits. She wore a patterned pink top and teamed it with black denims and pink peep-hole sandals. Karisma carried a side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. Her sister, Kareena Kapoor, wore a long black midi dress with sheer accents. Her makeup was highlighted by maroon lip shade and she too wore dark shades. Her side-swept tresses completed her look.

    Malaika Arora exuded sporty vibes with her ensemble. She wore a short white dress that was round-necked and paired it with a black jacket. Her printed boots absolutely caught our attention. The diva wore shades too and upped her look with a dark pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look. Her sister, Amrita Arora, wore a sleeveless floral-printed yellow and black lace dress and paired it with a jacket. She paired her ensemble with metallic boots and carried a side bag with her. Amrita wore golden-toned cat-eyed frames and accessorised her look with a sassy choker. Her makeup was well-contoured and the middle-parted long tresses rounded out her look.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? We hope Kareena Kapoor meets her girl gang soon.

    Photos Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
