Kareena Kapoor Khan's All-black Gym Look Will Convince You To Spice Up Your Gym Style

Day after day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wooing us with her fashion statements. She has been giving us so many style goals and recently, she flaunted her gym look and had us falling head over heels in love with her. Kareena's latest gym wear was beyond everything and she looked absolutely slay-worthy.

The actress wore an all-black sporty outfit, which was a guaranteed head-turner. With this attire of hers, she stepped up her athleisure game and made us believe that she is the most stylish in B-town when it comes to acing sporty looks.

So, she wore a noodle-strapped black-hued spaghetti top, which featured a tight bodice and paired it with matching shorts. It was a winning combination, but Kareena spruced up her look with these two stunning yet simple additions.

The diva paired her ensemble with sheer black-coloured stockings and pyjamas-like socks, which added an interesting tangent to her look. It was an eye-catching look that we would also like to try out sometime. Kareena rounded off her look with black-hued sports shoes and complementing shades.

She side-swept her long tresses and her look was certainly makeup-free. Well, we thought this was Kareena's one of the best gym looks? Don't you think so too?