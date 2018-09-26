ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Khan's All-black Gym Look Will Convince You To Spice Up Your Gym Style

By
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Day after day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wooing us with her fashion statements. She has been giving us so many style goals and recently, she flaunted her gym look and had us falling head over heels in love with her. Kareena's latest gym wear was beyond everything and she looked absolutely slay-worthy.

The actress wore an all-black sporty outfit, which was a guaranteed head-turner. With this attire of hers, she stepped up her athleisure game and made us believe that she is the most stylish in B-town when it comes to acing sporty looks.

Kareena Kapoor style

So, she wore a noodle-strapped black-hued spaghetti top, which featured a tight bodice and paired it with matching shorts. It was a winning combination, but Kareena spruced up her look with these two stunning yet simple additions.

Kareena Kapoor gym looks

The diva paired her ensemble with sheer black-coloured stockings and pyjamas-like socks, which added an interesting tangent to her look. It was an eye-catching look that we would also like to try out sometime. Kareena rounded off her look with black-hued sports shoes and complementing shades.

She side-swept her long tresses and her look was certainly makeup-free. Well, we thought this was Kareena's one of the best gym looks? Don't you think so too?

Kareena Kapoor Taimur
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue