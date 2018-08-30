Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Gym Wear Can Be Colourful Too, Proves Kareena Kapoor Khan

By
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest gym wear was not the typical black and blue, but a multi-coloured number, which was eye-catching and vibrant. She wore this outfit and had all our attention. Well, Kareena is not the one, who goes by rule books when it comes to fashion. She creates her own fashion recipes and makes them work too.

Kareena Kapoor style

So, the diva after slaying it at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week last week stepped out in this rainbow-coloured t-shirt and sexy jeggings. Her T-shirt was splashed in multiple hues of red, green, yellow, black, and white, and she paired it with tight jeggings that complemented her tee.

Kareena Kapoor gym looks

It was a simple wear and yet she looked so attractive. Well, she most definitely gave us a gym wear goal. This was the style that most of us also could ace easily. Kareena teamed her attire with black-hued sports shoes, which matched with her jeggings.

Kareena Kapoor western looks

Kareena accessorised her look with smart shades and her makeup was natural. Her tresses were left loose and that rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Kareena Kapoor's latest gym wear?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kareena kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue