Gym Wear Can Be Colourful Too, Proves Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest gym wear was not the typical black and blue, but a multi-coloured number, which was eye-catching and vibrant. She wore this outfit and had all our attention. Well, Kareena is not the one, who goes by rule books when it comes to fashion. She creates her own fashion recipes and makes them work too.

So, the diva after slaying it at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week last week stepped out in this rainbow-coloured t-shirt and sexy jeggings. Her T-shirt was splashed in multiple hues of red, green, yellow, black, and white, and she paired it with tight jeggings that complemented her tee.

It was a simple wear and yet she looked so attractive. Well, she most definitely gave us a gym wear goal. This was the style that most of us also could ace easily. Kareena teamed her attire with black-hued sports shoes, which matched with her jeggings.

Kareena accessorised her look with smart shades and her makeup was natural. Her tresses were left loose and that rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Kareena Kapoor's latest gym wear?