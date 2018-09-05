Kangana Ranaut Wore The Pink Pansuit Again And This Time For A Philanthropy Conference Event

It almost seems that actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the news for her feud with Sonu Sood these days, has a thing for the colour pink. And not just pink, she has an affinity towards pink pantsuit. At a recent event regarding philanthropy, the actress once again donned a pink pantsuit. She looked amazing and we have a feeling that she has repeated her attire.

Before this event, Kangana was spotted wearing the pink pantsuit at the airport and she also had worn the very pantsuit in the streets of London. So, we have a feeling that the pink pantsuit is among the favourite outfits of Kangana.

This time for an event in New Delhi, she donned the structured pantsuit again. It was dipped in the subtle shade of pink and was full-sleeved. Her coat was tailored to perfection and was quite figure-flattering. The diva had draped the coat over her white-hued camisole top. Her pants were straight-fit and crisp as well.

Kangana teamed her attire with shiny silver-hued pencil heels and her look was mostly jewellery-free except for the pearl studs, which went perfectly well her ensemble. Kangana's makeup was marked by pink eyeshadow and highlighted pink cheekbones. She left her copper curly locks side-swept and that rounded off her look.

We found her absolutely amazing in this smart attire. Do you think she has repeated the same outfit again? Let us know in the comment section.