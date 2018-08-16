Kangana Ranaut's White Salwar Kameez Is A Celebration Of Indian Craftsmanship

There is nobody in the Hindi film industry, who does ethnic fashion quite like Kangana Ranaut. The actress has a very elegant and characteristic fashion sense, which mirrors the style sense of vintage divas. The actress, whose 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' poster has won netizens, has again wowed us in this simple number.

She wore a pristine ivory salwar kameez and looked extremely elegant. It was a beautiful suit and Kangana proved to us again that she doesn't try too hard and is effortless when it comes to style too. The 'Queen' actress wore a Lucknowi-style kurta and paired it with a plain churidaar pyjami.

It was a bandhgala kurta that was enhanced by floral chikankari work that was intricate. With this, we also felt that Kangana celebrated the Indian craftsmanship. Her sheer kurta is what we all definitely have on our wish list. Kangana stepped up this look of hers also with a heavy dupatta, which was also splashed in white hue and highlighted by meticulously done embroidery.

Her shawl was beautifully draped and she paired her attire with traditional floral embroidered jootis by Fizzy Goblet. Her jootis were silver in colour and accentuated by pink and green floral patterns. Kangana's makeup was light and natural but her curly high bun absolutely spruced up her look.

Well, Kangana has clearly inspired us to go traditional shopping and buy something classic.