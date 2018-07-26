India Couture Week 2018: Kangana Ranaut Sashayed Down The Ramp As An Orthodox Victorian Bride

Kangana Ranaut set the ramp ablaze at the India Couture Week 2018 as the showstopper for Anju Modi. She portrayed the role of a modern unorthodox bride as she sashayed down the ramp. We were stunned as always to see Kangana in her jeweled-toned attire.

Speaking about her outfit, Kangana's separates came from the designer's collection, 'A Maiden's Prayer'. The designer took inspiration from the Victorian era but she updated it with contemporary details. Moreover, Anju Modi stuck to her roots and used traditional fabrics and was helped by Indian artisans. So, Kangana's Victorian attire featured sharp sartorial cuts and was a departure from the designer's usual conservative attires.

The designer also moved away from signature Indian colours like bright red and in fact, incorporated the 'English' hues. Kangana's gown was metallic and splashed in subtle golden hue. The bodice of her attire hinted at the corset-inspiration, which were an integral part of the Victorian era. It was tight-fitted, structured, but also had a deep asymmetrical neckline. The neckline was accentuated by floral accents and added a soft femininity to her attire.

Kangana's skirt, on the other hand, was typically voluminous but took a wispy turn towards the end. It had a sheer intricately-done waistband, which we thought was a meticulous detailing.

Had it not been for a cape, her outfit probably would have seemed like traditional-meets-modern attire to a layman. But the dramatic short cape was what finally made her attire look Victorian. Kangana's velvet cape was dipped in classic maroon hue and was accentuated by fine silver-hued floral work. It was mostly symmetrical but the slit on her sleeves gave it a bit of asymmetry.

The jewellery used was minimal and delicate. Her choker was layered but it was particularly her nature-inspired rings that caught our fancy. Kangana's sandals also complemented with the jewellery and all of the accessories seemed to us like a winning combination.

Her hairdo was kept in tune with the theme of her collection. A tiara not only completed but also enhanced her look.

Well, we were not only thrilled to see Kangana Ranaut displaying pure magnificence on the ramp but were also impressed with the designer's thought process and her inspiring collection.