Kangana Ranaut's Very British Style Just Grabbed Our Eyeballs

By Devika
Kangana Ranaut fashion

Kangana Ranaut does everything so stylishly that she leaves everyone surprised. So be it her Cannes tour or chilling around in busy streets, the 'Queen' actress knows how to keep it rocking all the time.

We are always bowled over by her style statements because she doesn't give a damn about fashion critics or netizens. Kangana wears what she feels like and most of the times we all can't stop looking at her.

It is tough for a small towner to make it big into the harsh world of fashion, but Kangana has conquered that domain too. Recently, she took to her social media to express her joie de vivre as she was snapped shopping with her friend in the streets of London.

The actress went British in her style by pairing her tee with a blazer and crisp skirt. She wore a pink top for the shopping spree between the busy schedule of her upcoming movie, 'Mental Hai Kya'.

And she teamed her top with a dark grey-hued woollen skirt that featured multi-coloured muted stripes. Kangana's blazer was tailored to perfection and matched with the pattern and colour of her skirt.

The leggy lass sported white sports shoes, which we felt was not only a comfortable choice but also complemented the attire beautifully. She carried a big black side bag with her and seemed to be enjoying a lot with her friend. She let her brown tresses loose and her makeup was fresh and minimal.

Well, Kangana Ranaut definitely gave us shopping wear goals, didn't she?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
