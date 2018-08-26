Subscribe to Boldsky
Kangana Ranaut Ignites The Ramp With Her Cool Blue Dress And Rip-Roaring Walk At LFW 2018

Kangana Ranaut Lakme fashion Week 2018

After slaying it at India Couture Week 2018, the catwalk queen returned to the ramp show with Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The queen was none other than the feisty Kangana Ranaut, who ignited the ramp with her cool blue dress and rip-roaring walk. The diva walked for the designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi on the fourth day of the glamorous fashion week.

The designer duo presented their W/F 2018 collection, 'After Dark' in association with Nokia 6.1. Their collection was about innovation marrying fashion and Kangana's smouldering attire of the night absolutely brought alive the spirit of the collection.

Kangana Ranaut LFW 2018

Her dress was deep-necked and marked by an asymmetrical neckline. It was a structured and sleeveless royal blue-hued dress that hugged her slender frame. Her outstanding outfit also had a sweeping floor-length cape attached to it from the waist, which definitely gave her attire a dramatic turn. Kangana's dress was also intricately appliqued by stunning black-hued embellishments, which notched up the look of her dress.

The embellishments also gave her attire a glam effect. She also wore black-coloured bondage-inspired pencil heels to spruce up her edgy avatar. Also, the electric blue eyeshadow and the side-parted ponytail added to her overall stunning look.

Kangana Ranaut Showtopper

Kangana Ranaut wowed us yet again and for sure, nobody does the ramp show with an elan like her.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion
    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Sunday, August 26, 2018
