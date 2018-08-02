Kangana Ranaut Sports A Fierce Look For An Event And Defied Beauty Standards

Kangana Ranaut looks RAVISHING in RED SATIN GOWN at Vogue Beauty Awards Red Carpet। Boldksy

And with her very first movie, 'Gangster', Kangana Ranaut defied beauty conventions. Apart from her powerful acting skills, her curly locks also grabbed the headlines, when she had just entered Bollywood. While some thought it was a refreshing style, the others didn't quite like her hairdo. However, whatever the reactions, Kangana still has those curly locks, which are sometimes tied into a bun and at times left loose.

In other words, she is not the one, who tried hard to fit into the conventional beauty norms; she is the one, who gave a new definition to beauty. Not only did she redefine beauty, Kangana also stepped up her beauty game in order to complement her evolving style. Today, she has mastered the art of acing any given look and has cultivated her own style too, which mirrors the 50s fashion sensibilities mostly.

So, her individuality is the reason why she won the Vogue Beauty Award 2018. The actress deserved it and we are glad because she made unorthodox beautiful women believe that beauty doesn't have to be superficial at all.

For the prestigious event, Kangana wore a Gaurav Gupta gown and she was totally dressed to kill. She slayed it like a queen and looked as if she has come here to win. The diva's off-shoulder neckline was sharp-edged and yet asymmetrical. It was a figure-accentuating gown that was a cross between being structure and flared. It looked straightforward crisp and yet so intriguing, much like the lady wearing it. We thought it was the best red gown of the night.

Kangana teamed her fierce avatar with a diamond solitaire necklace, a statement ring, and bangles by Tanishq. She spruced up her look by tying a sleek pony, but it was her marsala-hued lip shade that did the most talking.

Well, her attire was an architectural delight and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Don't you all think so too?