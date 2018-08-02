Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kangana Ranaut Sports A Fierce Look For An Event And Defied Beauty Standards

By
Kangana Ranaut looks RAVISHING in RED SATIN GOWN at Vogue Beauty Awards Red Carpet। Boldksy
Kangana Ranaut Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

And with her very first movie, 'Gangster', Kangana Ranaut defied beauty conventions. Apart from her powerful acting skills, her curly locks also grabbed the headlines, when she had just entered Bollywood. While some thought it was a refreshing style, the others didn't quite like her hairdo. However, whatever the reactions, Kangana still has those curly locks, which are sometimes tied into a bun and at times left loose.

In other words, she is not the one, who tried hard to fit into the conventional beauty norms; she is the one, who gave a new definition to beauty. Not only did she redefine beauty, Kangana also stepped up her beauty game in order to complement her evolving style. Today, she has mastered the art of acing any given look and has cultivated her own style too, which mirrors the 50s fashion sensibilities mostly.

So, her individuality is the reason why she won the Vogue Beauty Award 2018. The actress deserved it and we are glad because she made unorthodox beautiful women believe that beauty doesn't have to be superficial at all.

Kangana Ranaut fashion

For the prestigious event, Kangana wore a Gaurav Gupta gown and she was totally dressed to kill. She slayed it like a queen and looked as if she has come here to win. The diva's off-shoulder neckline was sharp-edged and yet asymmetrical. It was a figure-accentuating gown that was a cross between being structure and flared. It looked straightforward crisp and yet so intriguing, much like the lady wearing it. We thought it was the best red gown of the night.

Kangana teamed her fierce avatar with a diamond solitaire necklace, a statement ring, and bangles by Tanishq. She spruced up her look by tying a sleek pony, but it was her marsala-hued lip shade that did the most talking.

Well, her attire was an architectural delight and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Don't you all think so too?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue