And This Time Kangana Ranaut's Killer Street Style Look Took A Western Turn

By
Kangana Ranaut fashion

And finally, Kangana Ranaut took a break from ethnic attires and flaunted her western style. Ever since, her return from London, Kangana has been majorly spotted donning saris and salwar suits, but this time she left us surprised in a skirt and a shirt top.

The actress was papped in Mumbai and seemed to be enjoying all the attention. Her attire was very contemporary, but somewhere it also hinted at the fashion of the late 80s and early 90s. It was a tad bit towards the quirky side. However, Kangana pulled off her ensemble like a pro. Well, the diva is definitely making a strong case for the classics.

Kangana Ranaut style

So, her collared shirt was dipped in the dark brown shade and was enhanced by black stripes. An array of blue and golden stripes also contrasted her muted-toned shirt and gave it a vibrant touch. She paired her shirt with a light beige-hued muted midi skirt that was A-cut and reflected the designing sensibilities of the yesteryears.

That was a stunning combination and Kangana, very smartly topped her look with jet black ankle-length boots. She carried a metallic black-coloured sling bag with her too. Kangana's makeup was dewy and her signature curly tresses perfectly complemented her outfit and added an oomph factor.

Kangana Ranaut dresses

So, we thought Kangana looked alive and kicking in this number. How about you?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
     

    X
