Beyond Saris, Kangana Ranaut's Airport Fashion Is About Stunning Dresses These Days

By
Kangana Ranaut Airport Looks

This year when it comes to airport fashion, it seems Kangana Ranaut has given a bit of a break to saris. The lady is stepping out in dresses and giving us more goals than ever. In the past few days, she has worn some of the amazing dresses and maxis that we wished we had in our wardrobes. Let's take a look at her airport dress game.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

The Shift Dress

Kangana's latest dress quite simply reminded us of the 70s fashion. She wore a shift dress by M&S, which was three-quarter sleeved and accentuated by classic black and white checks. It was a humble yet eye-catching number, which Kangana paired with black stockings and boots. Her boots were by H&M. She carried an overcoat with her, which came from Miu Miu and the textured bag was from Dior. Kangana wore dark shades and a muted pink lip shade. The curly bun completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut Style

The Bohemian Maxi

Kangana's airport outfits are not always structured. Sometimes, the diva leaves us surprised in flowy silhouettes. For instance, recently, she was spotted at the airport in a maxi dress from Global Desi. Her dress came from Summer' 19 collection and was adorned with floral accents and vibrant prints. She also draped an earthy-hued scarf, which came from Zadig & Voltaire. The scarf enhanced the boho touch. She carried a Gucci denim jacket with her and the Jimmy Choo boots notched up her look. The yellow bag was from Zara and this time Kangana left her tresses loose.

Kangana Ranaut News

The Boss Lady Dress

Kangana can exude boss lady vibes when she has to. The actress did it with a Miu Miu overcoat, which she wore over her black dress. It was a structured and a high-neck dress that totally had our attention. She paired her ensemble with black ankle-length boots from H&M. Her textured purse and dark frames came from Dior. The makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Kangana Ranaut Insta

The Layered Maxi

Kangana did the layering right with this maxi dress, which reminded us of the 60s European fashion sensibilities. She wore a collared white shirt and teamed it with a grey-hued checkered maxi, which came from Injiri. The actress paired her ensemble with a black jacket that featured flared sleeves. She also wore classy Steve Madden shoes and the bright yellow bag was from Zara. Kangana's makeup was nude-toned and the soft curly bun wrapped up her look.

So, which airport outfit of Kangana Ranaut's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Monday, January 7, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
