Kangana Ranaut Elevates The Boss Lady Look With This Classy Suit

By
Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen of airport fashion. There is nobody who slays airport looks quite like her. She has the classiest airport outfits, which mostly includes handloom saris. However, this time, Kangana didn't wear a sari. She sported a formal suit and the words, 'boss lady' seemed like an understatement.

Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

She elevated her style quotient with a black-hued striped suit by H&M. Her suit was structured and made for perfect office wear. It was enhanced by nuanced details and sharp sartorial cuts. Kangana looked elegant and gave us a fashion goal of the night. Her pointed black heels and the textured purse came from Dior.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

With one hand in her pocket, Kangana walked like a boss and accessorised her look with dark shades. Her makeup was notched up by a pink lip shade and she tied her tresses into a bun. Kangana looked spectacular. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Kangana Ranaut Insta
    Read more about: fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
     

