Kangana Ranaut's Latest Attire Is A Proof That She Is The Airport Style Influencer That We Need

By
Kangana Ranaut Airport Looks

Kangana Ranaut is definitely the queen of airport looks. She looked spectacular and made a statement with her airport style. She looked amazing and for a change gave us a break from the saris. With this attire of hers, she exuded sassy and classy vibes.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

Her attire consisted of an all-brown jumpsuit that was patterned and featured a structured silhouette. Kangana's attire consisted of straight-fit pants and a zipper was also placed at the center of her bodice. This was totally a winter-worthy ensemble and Kangana added the warm quotient by pairing her attire with a faux fur jacket, which went well with her outfit.

Kangana Ranaut Style

She also wore black-coloured shoes, which spruced up her avatar. Kangana carried a white-hued Gucci bag with her, which we thought was a smart addition. Her makeup was nude and enhanced by an eyeliner and a pink lip shade. The curly tresses completed her airport look. Kangana totally gave us an airport outfit goal. How did you find this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
