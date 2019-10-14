ENGLISH

    With LMIFWSS20 Grand Finale, Kangana Ranaut Proves Why She Matters As A Showstopper

    Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp as a finale showstopper for the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. The participating designers were Anamika Khanna, Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Wendell Rodricks. The show was about vibrant splash of pop tones and dramatic silhouettes but between all these elements, Kangana Ranaut's showstopper outfit was about classic contrasts.

    So, the actress wore a white flowy blouse and a black tulle skirt with ruffled hem. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery and wore pointed boots. The makeup was muted-toned with pink lip shade and impeccable winged eyeliner with nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Now, that was a winning look and Kangana Ranaut absolutely slayed it. But you see, Kangana always looks convincing as a showstopper and considering that she is not particularly from the modelling world. Perhaps, it's her experience in the movie Fashion, which has taught her a lot about being a showstopper.

    Be it a flared dress, a traditional ensemble, sassy pants, and you name it, the Manikarnika star can pull off any ensemble with an aplomb. Given her confidence and unapologetic bold attitude, Kangana walks the ramp as if she owns the moment. Yes, we are of the view that sometimes Bollywood divas take the thunder of supermodels but in some cases you can make an exception and Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses, who you want to see on the ramp. With the way, she carries an attire, you want to wear it right away.

    Last time, she wore a totally different outfit as a showstopper for Disha Patil at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The actress stunned us with traditional separates and her attire consisted of an off-shoulder bustier and intricately-done skirt. It was a dreamy number and so was the change in the walk. Similarly, the dramatic red gown by Gaurav Gupta demanded a shift in the look and attitude but Kangana Ranaut looked equally awesome. The fact that how effortlessly she can change her experssions and moods on the ramp makes her one of the most sought-after celebrity showstoppers. Well, finally we can say that Kangana Ranaut matters on the ramp.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
