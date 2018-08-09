Kangana Ranaut's Vintage Look Tells Us Not To Forget Our Fashion Roots

An immersive conversation between leading Hindi film actress, Kangana Ranaut and the country's prominent mystic and yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev took place in Mumbai. The conversation centered around his books and his views on myriad important issues. Kangana also shared anecdotes from her personal life and experiences.

While the talks were insightful and impactful, what also left us impressed was Kangana's dress sense for the prestigious event. The actress, who has an affinity for the 50s-60s fashion, draped a beautiful sari. She had chosen the colour pink for the occasion, perhaps to symbolise compassion and strength.

Her pink sari was draped in a Nivi style and it was adorned with meticulously done floral embroidery, which accentuated her attire exponentially. The blouse matched with the hue of the sari and Kangana teamed her attire with embellished sandals.

Also, strings of a layered pearl necklace was coiled around her slender neck and this made for a statement piece. The necklace not only notched up her traditional avatar but also brought back the understated glamour of the yesteryears.

Whilst her makeup was kept nude, her side-parted copper tresses definitely added to the golden era look. With this avatar of hers, we got another sari goal of the day from Kangana.

She certainly inspired us with her perceptions and also her vintage style statement, which taught us not to forget our fashion roots, no matter how modern the world becomes.