Kangana Ranaut's Black-hued Airport Dress Is The Swankiest We Have Seen In The Past Few Weeks

The queen of airport fashion, Kangana Ranaut's latest airport look was super awesome and she didn't wear anything white-hued for a change. Instead, she took a departure from her vintage look and wore a colour contrasting white in all aspects. And that particular colour was black. She looked just stunning and we thought that this was one of her most refreshing airport looks ever.

The actress donned a jet black full-sleeved dress, which was anti-fit and very contemporary in style. Her attire featured a boat neckline and was accentuated by an asymmetrical bodice. The bodice of her attire was poncho-styled. It was flowy and was enhanced by a floral detail, which was pretty eye-catching.

While her bodice was asymmetrical, her skirt was structured and crisp. Her attire was tailored to perfection and Kangana looked graceful. She colour-blocked her attire with bright and quirky yellow-hued flat sandals, which looked like another statement piece. Her shades gave her look a quirkier touch.

Kangana's makeup was fresh and natural and she rounded off her look with an impeccable bun. We are much impressed again Kangana Ranaut. How do you all find her airport style?