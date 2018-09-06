Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kangana Ranaut's Black-hued Airport Dress Is The Swankiest We Have Seen In The Past Few Weeks

By
Kangana Ranaut Airport Looks

The queen of airport fashion, Kangana Ranaut's latest airport look was super awesome and she didn't wear anything white-hued for a change. Instead, she took a departure from her vintage look and wore a colour contrasting white in all aspects. And that particular colour was black. She looked just stunning and we thought that this was one of her most refreshing airport looks ever.

Kangana Ranaut Style

The actress donned a jet black full-sleeved dress, which was anti-fit and very contemporary in style. Her attire featured a boat neckline and was accentuated by an asymmetrical bodice. The bodice of her attire was poncho-styled. It was flowy and was enhanced by a floral detail, which was pretty eye-catching.

Kangana Ranaut fashion

While her bodice was asymmetrical, her skirt was structured and crisp. Her attire was tailored to perfection and Kangana looked graceful. She colour-blocked her attire with bright and quirky yellow-hued flat sandals, which looked like another statement piece. Her shades gave her look a quirkier touch.

Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana's makeup was fresh and natural and she rounded off her look with an impeccable bun. We are much impressed again Kangana Ranaut. How do you all find her airport style?

Kangana Ranaut dresses
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue