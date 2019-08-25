Just In
- 1 hr ago LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Genelia D’ Souza Gives Us The Best Showstopper Moment With This Red Lehenga
- 2 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Contrasting Vibes With Her Two LFW 2019 Black Gowns
- 2 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Alive Old Hollywood Glamour With Her Classy Look
- 3 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Day 5: Genelia D'Souza Demonstrates Why Smokey Eye Look Is A Classic
Don't Miss
- Sports Badminton World Championships: No words to express, have waited for so long: PV Sindhu
- Movies Hrithik Roshan: Entertainment Value Of A Film Is Most Important For Me
- News Local truck driver killed in stone pelting in Kashmir’s Anantnag
- Technology How To Add And Remove Channel Packs Using Tata Sky Mobile App
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso India Launch Confirmed For The 30th Of September: Details & Specs
- Finance Gold Scales To Rs. 38,600 On Fed Powell Comments And Grim Trade War Outlook
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Kangana Ranaut Sashays Down The Ramp In This Stunning Symbolic Outfit
Kangana Ranaut slayed it in style as the showstopper for Disha Patil on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress looked amazing in her contemporary fusion ensemble and exuded sassy vibes. She looked a class apart and with this attire, Kangana Ranaut gave us a fashion goal for this festive season. Let's decode her attire and look.
So, Kangana wore an outfit, which was dipped in a shade of blue and came from designer's collection, 'The Interpretation of Love'. It was a symbolic collection, which was inspired by Disha Patil's Turkey visit and the outfits incorporated opposites. Speaking about her collection, the designer said, "It's ancient and it's new, it's layered and it's stark, it's timeless and it's fleeting- everything that we made of this bridal collection to be." The designer also used Persian symbols such as Hayat Agaci (Tree of Life), Goz (symbolising the eye to ward off evil gaze), Fetter (that ties loved ones and families together in the hope of a forever union), and Grain (to wish the abundance of what you desire) in her collection. Coming back to Kangana Ranaut's ensemble, it was detailed with meticulous symbolic details.
Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered bustier top with organza sleeves and a skirt that was symmetrical and seemed straight out of a Persian fairytale. It was an understated modern ensemble and yet it imbibed the wedding and festive feel of the country. Kangana accessorised her look with intricate danglers, which captured the essence of Turkey and upped her look. The makeup was dominated by an electric blue eye shadow and balanced by a muted pink lip shade. The puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.
Kangana Ranaut looked amazing as always. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section and stay tuned for more Bollywood updates from LFW W/F 2019.