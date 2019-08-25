LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Kangana Ranaut Sashays Down The Ramp In This Stunning Symbolic Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut slayed it in style as the showstopper for Disha Patil on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress looked amazing in her contemporary fusion ensemble and exuded sassy vibes. She looked a class apart and with this attire, Kangana Ranaut gave us a fashion goal for this festive season. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Kangana wore an outfit, which was dipped in a shade of blue and came from designer's collection, 'The Interpretation of Love'. It was a symbolic collection, which was inspired by Disha Patil's Turkey visit and the outfits incorporated opposites. Speaking about her collection, the designer said, "It's ancient and it's new, it's layered and it's stark, it's timeless and it's fleeting- everything that we made of this bridal collection to be." The designer also used Persian symbols such as Hayat Agaci (Tree of Life), Goz (symbolising the eye to ward off evil gaze), Fetter (that ties loved ones and families together in the hope of a forever union), and Grain (to wish the abundance of what you desire) in her collection. Coming back to Kangana Ranaut's ensemble, it was detailed with meticulous symbolic details.

Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered bustier top with organza sleeves and a skirt that was symmetrical and seemed straight out of a Persian fairytale. It was an understated modern ensemble and yet it imbibed the wedding and festive feel of the country. Kangana accessorised her look with intricate danglers, which captured the essence of Turkey and upped her look. The makeup was dominated by an electric blue eye shadow and balanced by a muted pink lip shade. The puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Kangana Ranaut looked amazing as always. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section and stay tuned for more Bollywood updates from LFW W/F 2019.