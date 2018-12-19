After Statement Saris, Kangana Ranaut Opts For This Sheer Breezy Number

Kangana Ranaut made a number of fashionable splashes yesterday. After the trailer release of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', we saw the seasoned actress in three different outfits. The ensemble that really caught our attention was her dress, which she wore for Ankita Lokhande's birthday bash.

The actress wore a sheer dress by a Moscow-based designer, Alena Akhmadullina. Her dress was enhanced by sheer accents and featured a free-flowing silhouette. It was a full-sleeved dress with an overlapping bodice and asymmetrical hem. Her attire of the night was accentuated by metallic sequins and she paired it with a complementing belt. Well, that was a bold number and Kangana pulled it off with a lot of confidence.

She colour-blocked her dress with white-hued pencil heels and her makeup was towards the dewy side. Her makeup was highlighted by a bold maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look. We absolutely loved Kangana's style statement. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.