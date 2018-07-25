Kangana Ranaut's Green Sari Has A Soothing Effect And Is Perfect For A Spiritual Vacay

If there is a celebrity, who has promoted sari as a comfort wear, it is Kangana Ranaut. The seasoned actress has showed us that sinous folds of saris can be draped on any given occasion. Yes, a few days ago, Kangana wore a pristine white cotton sari to the airport and of late, she sported a sari at a spiritual place.
This time, however, she wore the colour green to perhaps symbolise peace and celebrate escapism into a lush destination. Her plain green-coloured sari came from the brand Anavila and she wore it at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.
Well, now that we believe was a peaceful vacay trip for the usual jet-setting Kangana. And her sari, at such a blissful place only seemed befitting. Consistently following retro style, the 'Queen' star's green linen sari was classically draped, with pleats and pallu falling in a perfect symphony.
Away from her busy world, Kangana was absolutely soaking in the divine and she teamed her sari with a sleeveless off-white coloured blouse, which contrasted and enhanced her ensemble to quite a large extent.
Her enchanting earrings spruced up her heavenly avatar. Her makeup marked by a black bindi, helped accentuate her ethnic look. To sum it up, Kangana tied her copper messy curls into a signature bun.
Well, didn't she look just out of this world? Kangana Ranaut has yet again encouraged us to take a break and drape a sari.
