Kangana Ranaut's Bikini Pic Will Put Victoria's Secret Models To Shame. MUST TAKE A LOOK!

Don't judge a book by its cover. And definitely don't judge Kangana Ranaut by the cute cover pic in the story. Because what you will see deep down under in the story is clearly going to blow away your minds and leave you transfixed. Yes, disclaimer alert: This is Kangana's boldest yet the most fun cover shoot ever.

She wore what nobody could have ever worn and slayed it. Kangana looked groovy AF in this month's Cosmopolitan cover and well she posed so effortlessly. Moreover, she is laughing and mocking the haters. She is like, "Who Cares!" on the cover. And this is the attitude we love the most in her.

But apart from her 'frankly-I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude, what did she wear that made us go wowing? We are sure you want to know what she wore that put us in trance. Well, she donned a bikini, and no not your ordinary bikini. She sported this embellished and highly sequinned bikini that was dipped in purple and black shades.

What was more eye-catching were the big bright yellow eyes on her bikini top and bottoms. Those eyes were quirky, way too flashy, but definitely thunder-stealing. And Kangana wore it the same way, she wears heart on her sleeves.

With this cover, she also got to flaunt her chiseled body and well, we have a new fitness idol.

This small-town girl is doing wonders. She is stepping up her game and really promoting the concept of fearless women much better than what those four did at Veere Di Wedding. She really stole the thunder of Victoria's Secret models, even if for a day.

