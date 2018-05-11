Sexy Or Cute: Which Kangana’s Cannes 2018 Off The Red Carpet Look Woos You More?

PC: team_kangana_ranaut

Between busy schedules at Cannes 2018, Kangana is finding out time to go lunching and shopping with her team. Even off the red carpet, the actress is wooing us and making us go head over heels with her casual outfits.

Yes, like Jim Sarbh, she seems to be having a lot of fun and is absolutely de-stressing. Earlier in the afternoon, she unleashed her badass avatar by donning super sexy separates from the Italian label, Trussardi.

The 'Queen' actress walked through the lanes of French Riviera in an army green trousers, a pretty revealing bikini top, and she completed her sassy appearance with an elegant jacket. Her white pumps, black sunglasses, gothic lip shade, and a very retro hairstyle were interesting and experimental.

But then.......

She took a U-turn later in the day by showing her playful side. She looked absolutely cute in her Elisabetta Franchi dressed that mirrored the fashion sensibility of the 60s and 70s.

Her sky blue attire had very striking motifs such as a cat, dog, star, bird, and more. She carried the Tod's latest bright yellow fringed purse and pulled off attractive yellow-orange shades with so much ease. Also, her ponytail went well the dress.

So, Kangana in only a couple of hours showed us her two sides-Feisty and fun-loving. Which look of hers impressed you more? Let us know in the comments section below.