Kangana Ranaut's Latest Outfit Is About Pairing Done Unapologetically

By
Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's latest outfit for 'Manikarnika' promotion came as a surprise. Her outfit was towards the anti-trend side of fashion and was unapologetically flared. This ensemble of hers again featured a liberating touch and Kangana again showed us that when it comes to fashion as well, she has her own language.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

The seasoned actress wore a traditional suit by Good Earth. With her attire, she celebrated muted hues and contrasting vibrant burst of colours. The pairing was actually a mismatch but Kangana carried her outfit effortlessly. Well, Kangana stylishly beckoned us to think beyond the usual. The diva wore an earthy-hued kurta, which defied structure but was accentuated by intricate and minimal embellishment in gold on the border and neckline area.

Kangana Ranaut Style

Not the one to go by rules, Kangana teamed her breezy kurta with printed trousers, which were adorned with bright floral accents. The actress also freely draped a vintage shawl, which was beige-hued and enhanced by subtle prints. She also wore printed white-hued mojaris from Fizzy Goblet, which further colour-blocked her ensemble. Kangana also accessorised her look with an elaborate gold neckpiece.

Kangana's makeup was beautifully done with a dark plum lip shade and heavy kohl. This time, she completed her look with a side-parted bun, which went well with her look. We believe Kangana's anti-trend attire will create some serious trends. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
