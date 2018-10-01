Ahead Of Manikarnika Teaser, Kangana Ranaut's Three Awe-Inspiring Outfits And Looks From The Movie

The teaser of the much-awaited period drama, 'Manikarnika' is all scheduled to be launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The news was announced by none other than the protagonist of the film, Kangana Ranaut. She took to her social media to share three looks from her movie, which is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai.

The actress presented three contrasting avatars of hers. Designed by ace designer Neeta Lulla, Kangana posted three different costumes from her film. Each costume of hers reflected the different phases in the life of Jhansi Ki Rani. Her outfits, quite evidently, brought alive her character and talked about myriad fabrics and hues. Khadi and brocade were among the fabrics that were used in her ensembles.

Speaking of the first look, which Kangana released recently, was of a determined and yet a vulnerable queen. Decked up in a classic red sari with intricately done green-hued borders, it seemed like a bridal look. For the first look, she teamed her sari with a green and red blouse. What also accentuated her look was the heavy gold jewellery, which consisted of elaborate rings, necklace, jhumkis, nath, and the heavy hair accessory.

For the second look, which seemed to be from the battlefield, Kangana ditched her gold jewellery, and just wore a statement pearl neckpiece and floral studs. She also switched from a vibrant outfit to a muted-toned attire. Partially smeared by blood, her beige attire was notched up with a beautifully detailed armour and a stunning gold kamarbandh.

The third look definitely mirrored the fashion sensibilities of modern women. Kangana wore a full-sleeved dark green-hued outfit, which was structural and a textural delight. She spruced up her attire with a kundan necklace, a pearl kamarbandh, and minimal drop earrings. The bejewelled gold head turban also added to her avatar.

So, which 'Manikarnika' look of Kangana's did you love the most? Let us know in the comment section.