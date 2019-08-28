Kangana Ranaut Dresses Like A Pretty Barbie Doll And Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The polka dot fashion began in the 1920s and since then it has never gone out of trend. Be it Indian sari or a modern midi, polka dotted outfits can make you look class apart. And that's why a lot of ladies love investing in polka-dotted ensembles. We have seen many celebs sporting these iconic patterned ensembles but Kangana Ranaut's latest number is easily one of the best polka-dotted outfits we have seen this year.

So, in her latest Instagram feed, the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut looked like a pretty Barbie doll in her pink polka-dotted midi dress. Her attire was an instant head-turner and we loved it. Let's take a close look at her striking midi dress and decode it.

Kangana's pink polka-dotted midi dress was by designer duo, Gauri & Nainika, who recently wrapped up the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 as the finale designers. This dress of Kangana's came from the designer duo's Resort'19 collection. Styled by Ami Patel, the sleeveless baby pink midi dress was enhanced by red polka dots. Her flowy dress was cinched at the waist by a statement red belt, which also added a stylish touch to her ensemble. The elegant V-shaped neckline attire also featured a layered and flared asymmetrical hem, which gave her dress a dreamy effect. The actress completed her look with red pointed pumps that went well with her dress.

Kangana Ranaut's look was given a vintage vibe with a side-parted bob hairdo and her makeup was accentuated by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The cheekbones were slightly contoured. Kangana looked flawless.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in an upcoming drama-sport film Panga, where she will step into the shoes of a national level Kabaddi player from India. The film will also star Jassi Gill in the lead and it is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on 24 January.

Meanwhile do not forget to share your thoughts on Kangana's pretty barbie doll attire in the comment section.