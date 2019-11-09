Kangana Ranaut's Latest Airport Look Is What Should Be Your Office Outfit This Winter

ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut attended her brother's engagement yesterday and donned a Benarasi silk sari from Kashi for the special occasion. Well, today she was spotted at the airport in a total different avatar. She exuded old school vibes with her ensemble and looked absolutely classy. We have decoded her attire and look for you.

    She wore a grey-hued jumpsuit that was structured with plunging neckline. The attire enhanced her slender frame and featured small black buttons. Kangana Ranaut teamed her ensemble with a long matching jacket, which accentuated her boss lady look and with this, she gave us a perfect outfit for winter season. The actress also paired her ensemble with pointed black sandals.

    She carried a brown side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her look. Kangana Ranaut basically kept her look jewellery-free. So, how did you find Kangana's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    kangana ranaut airport look
    Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
