Kangana Ranaut Amps Up Her Style Game In An Ethnic Avatar At The Airport

By
Kangana Ranaut traditional looks

Kangana Ranaut is back after slaying it on the ramp at India Couture Week 2018. She was the showstopper for Anju Modi, and well she had us all transfixed because of her amazing persona. So, the lady, who can make heads turn in an instant, Kangana was spotted at the airport looking impressive as always.

And of late, we have also noticed that Kangana's airport looks are getting more and more traditional. Last time, the actress was spotted in a white sari and this time, she sported a salwar kameez. It was a navy blue-hued salwar kameez and she looked totally swashbuckling in it.

Kangana Ranaut airport fashion

Her plain quarter-sleeved kurta was accentuated with multi-coloured accents on the border and Kangana paired it with complementing salwar. She classically draped a dupatta that was adorned with colourful sequins.

She accessorised her look with a pink-hued side bag, floral sandals, and square-shaped frames. She also carried a brown coloured folder with her and her makeup was minimal and light. And for a change, Kangana left her signature curly tresses loose.

Kangana Ranaut India Couture Week

Well, we are much wowed by Kangana Ranaut's airport fashion once again.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 20:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2018
     

