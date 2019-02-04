ENGLISH

For All The Chilled Out Boss Ladies, Kangana Ranaut Has A Pantsuit Suggestion For You

By
So, for all the chilled out boss ladies out there who frankly don't give a damn, Kangana Ranaut has an ensemble suggestion for you. Yes, it is a pantsuit dipped in the shades of blue. Kangana looked spectacular in her latest attire, which she wore for the Signature Masterclass. She totally inspired us to slip into something structured and sassy. Let's take a look at her outfit.

So, Kangana wore a pantsuit, which came from Osman studio. It was a perfectly tailored suit and Kangana played with the shades of blue. She taught us some lesson in pairing done effectively. The actress wore a full-sleeved blazer and straight-fit pants, which were accentuated by the lightest shade of blue. She paired her suit with a bateau-neckline top that was splashed in the darker shade of blue. Well, she quite literally nailed the Monday morning blues-look but with a cheerful inspiring touch.

The 'Manikarnika' actress teamed and colour-blocked her ensemble with beige-hued pointed pumps, which was a risky combination but it looked good. Her look was minimal and seemed surprisingly jewellery-free. The makeup was notched up by a light pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her boss lady avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
