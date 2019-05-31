From Kangana To Kareena, Whose Airport Outfit Was The Most Sassy? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Kareena to Kangana, the divas have again wowed us with their airport outfits. They gave us sassy outfits and totally made us want to go jet-setting. They all wore western ensembles and inspired us fashionably. The actresses wore simple outfits, which we could absolutely sport. So, let's find out what airport outfits they wore recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it sassy and simple as always. She wore a fuss-free ensemble and again made a strong case for high-waist trousers. The actress wore a white-hued graphic tee and she paired it with flared denims, which seemed comfy and laidback. She also wore a black-hued long jacket, which notched up her avatar. The neon-red flats contrasted her attire and she also carried a brown side bag. Kareena accessorised her look with dark shades and the light pink lip shade enhanced her look. The impeccable tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani also surprised us with her airport avatar. She also wore a pretty comfy outfit that we absolutely loved. The actress wore a jumpsuit, which was notched up by abstract prints and was straight-fit. She paired her half jumpsuit with a denim shirt, which went well with her outfit. The actress carried a black sling bag with her and accessorised her look with classy shades. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's airport fashion game is one of the strongest among divas of the B-town. She always impresses us with her airport avatars and this time too, she left us stunned. She wore a flared white shirt from the label, Totême and paired it with a skirt from Miu Miu. The shirt was simple and flared but the side button-down totally accentuated the humble shirt. The skirt featured black and white stripes. She teamed her ensemble with white-hued quirky pointed heels from Dior and the cat-framed shades from Tom Ford absolutely spruced up her avatar. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the partly-tied curly hairdo rounded out Kangana's airport avatar.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan was also spotted at the airport in the simplest of outfits. She paired her sleeveless top with denims. The black top of hers had the message, 'Ok Fine' written on it in bold white hue and the light blue denims were straight-fit. She teamed her humble ensemble with sports shoes, which added to the relaxed and comfy touch. She accessorised her look with a chic watch and dainty studs. Sonal also wore shades and her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her airport avatar.

So, whose attire and look you liked the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.