Kalki Koechlin Celebrates Freedom And Flower Power With Her Quirky Attire

By
Kalki Koechlin showstopper

The quirk quotient was certainly missing at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. However, Kalki Koechlin brought some fun and surrealism to the fashion show with her outstanding outfit that was designed by Delna Poonawalla. The designer presented her collection, 'Rock Chic' and we thought it was the most refreshing collection and Kalki looked stunning.

The prolific actress with a pixie cut wore a dress that was a cross between traditional and modern sensibilities. Her attire was about structural-meeting-asymmetry. It was about contrasting textures and fabrics, and something only a girl with spunk could have pulled it off. Kalki's attire celebrated grandeur but with a whimsy touch.

Kalki Koechlin Bombay Times Fashion Week

Away from the conventional norms, this outfit of hers was a tribute to women, who is not afraid to be herself and wouldn't settle for anything less. Kalki's outfit talked about flower power, with a structural bodice that was adorned with floral appliques and meticulous threadwork. It was a mesmerising blouse with a sprinkle of white feathers enhancing the top.

And then came the contrast with this flared skirt that was accentuated by sharp pleats and ruffled edges. It was a layered skirt, which was highlighted by subtle autumn-hued prints. Her skirt definitely had a romantic and dreamy feel to it. Kalki teamed her outfit with rather interesting footwear, which was black in colour and totally represented the rock culture. It was detailed with spiky metallic accents and added a dramatic effect to her look.

Kalki Koechlin Style

She accessorised her look with boho jewellery that consisted of bracelets and danglers. Her makeup was marked by pink touches. We absolutely loved Kalki Koechlin's look? How about you?

    fashion bollywood kalki koechlin
