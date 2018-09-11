Subscribe to Boldsky
Kalki Koechlin Wears A Breezy Earthy-hued Number For 'My Indian Life' Event

Kalki Koechlin fashion

Kalki Koechlin turned up as a podcast host recently for BBC World Service, as she presented a show called, 'My Indian Life', which is focused on the young adults of the country. We are excited to hear the podcast, which is aimed at understanding the issues faced by the young generation of India.

For the event, Kalki brought out her cool and casual side. She wore a flared kurta, which was accentuated by a slanted asymmetrical hemline and exaggerated sleeves. It featured a bateau neckline and was dipped in beige hue. Her kurta was flowy and enhanced by white stripes and black buttons.

Kalki Koechlin style

Kalki teamed her earthy-hued kurta with white pyjamis and beige sandals, which went well with her outfit. It was quite an event and we thought she gave us a tropical vacay idea with this ensemble of hers. Well, you can always expect Kalki to wear something individualistic and true to her style sensibilities.

Her makeup was light and very natural. Her lip shade was nude pink, while her eyes were highlighted by subtle kohl. And well, with cute and new pixie hairstyle, she didn't have to do much with her hairdo.

Kalki Koechlin BBC My Indian Life

This was another breezy number by Kalki. She is most definitely a style icon that we all need. Way to go Kalki and hope her podcast has brilliant reach.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kalki koechlin
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
