Red Alert! Kajol Slays It In Her Bold Red Outfits; Ultimate Party Wear! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Red is often considered as one of the most intimidating hues but Kajol pulled off red with a lot of aplomb. She looked gorgeous as ever in her red dresses and showed us how to slay it in this hue. Her outfits made for the ultimate party wear and if you are looking forward to flaunting red, you can take cues from Kajol.

Kajol's Red Ruffled Dress

Kajol looked absolutely glamorous in this red dress of hers. Her dress was understated but sharply tailored. She captioned her picture as, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ✨". Her dress was structured and figure-hugging with a ruffled origami folds that accentuated her ensemble. She teamed her dress with a pair of black pumps that went well with her attire. Kajol also upped her look with an intricate jewel-toned watch. As for her makeup, it was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. The softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Kajol's Red Gown

Kajol looked equally fabulous in her red gown that she wore for The Big Picture. Her outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung and it featured slit sleeves and a deep side slit. The gown was fitted and she paired her ensemble with golden sandals, which came from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with chic jewellery from House Of Shikha. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Kajol looked amazing in both her outfits. So, which red ensemble of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram