Just In
- 1 hr ago What Is Braxton-Hicks Contractions Or False Labour Pain? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- 3 hrs ago New COVID Variant' IHU,' Infectious Than Omicron, Found In France
- 4 hrs ago Parineeti Chopra And Katrina Kaif Convince Us To Order Sweaters Right Away
- 6 hrs ago Scorpio Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
Don't Miss
- News BJP needs to change its mindset about women': Congress
- Sports Bhambri receives direct entry at Tata Open Maharashtra
- Education OSSC Admit Card 2022 Released For JE Electrical At ossc.gov.in, Download Here
- Movies Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date And Timing Is Here!
- Technology Oppo A96 5G Leaked Images Show It Design; Dual-Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Tipped
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In North India For Every Traveller
- Finance Servotech To Begin Manufacturing Of EV Chargers
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Automatic Launch Confirmed
Red Alert! Kajol Slays It In Her Bold Red Outfits; Ultimate Party Wear!
Red is often considered as one of the most intimidating hues but Kajol pulled off red with a lot of aplomb. She looked gorgeous as ever in her red dresses and showed us how to slay it in this hue. Her outfits made for the ultimate party wear and if you are looking forward to flaunting red, you can take cues from Kajol.
Kajol's Red Ruffled Dress
Kajol looked absolutely glamorous in this red dress of hers. Her dress was understated but sharply tailored. She captioned her picture as, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ✨". Her dress was structured and figure-hugging with a ruffled origami folds that accentuated her ensemble. She teamed her dress with a pair of black pumps that went well with her attire. Kajol also upped her look with an intricate jewel-toned watch. As for her makeup, it was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. The softly-curled tresses completed her look.
Kajol's Red Gown
Kajol looked equally fabulous in her red gown that she wore for The Big Picture. Her outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung and it featured slit sleeves and a deep side slit. The gown was fitted and she paired her ensemble with golden sandals, which came from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with chic jewellery from House Of Shikha. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.
Kajol looked amazing in both her outfits. So, which red ensemble of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Kriti Sanon To Kajol, The Best Dressed Actresses From The Last Week
- bollywood wardrobeKuch Kuch Hota Hai Completes 23 Years: Of Costumes, Male Gaze, And Anjali’s Disappointing Transformation
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Puja And Dussehra 2021: Kajol Has Some Major Saree Goals For All Those Looking Forward To Dressing Up
- bollywood wardrobeOn Kajol’s Birthday, Her 5 Stunning Saree Looks For Some Saree Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeYour Comfy And Casual Outfits Sorted Ft. Kajol And Anushka Sharma
- bollywood wardrobeMother’s Day 2021: 8 Stunning Jewellery Gift Ideas Inspired By Stylish Moms From Bollywood
- bollywood wardrobeKajol Ups Her Fashion Game With This Eye-catching Skirt Set For Tribhanga Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeSwara Bhasker Or Kajol, Whose Stylish Pants Look Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Kajol To Kiara Advani, The Dazzling Divas Who Will Inspire You To Slay It In Pants
- bollywood wardrobe19 Years Of K3G: From Flaunting Good Looks To When Poo Bani Parvati, Kareena Kapoor’s PHAT Looks Decoded
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2020: Ivory Or Red, Which Saree Of Kajol Will You Pick For This Diwali?
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Ashtami 2020: Tanishaa Mukerji Wins Us With Her Simple Saree Look; Perfect For Festive Events